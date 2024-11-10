Arsenal
[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Palmer, Rice & Odegaard start
We have a huge London Derby to look forward to as Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
We have a huge London Derby to look forward to as Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
The Blues have enjoyed a solid start to the season under Enzo Maresca and they can move back into the top four with a win today. Robert Sanchez returns in goal as Maresca makes several changes from the side that won in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
Malo Gusto returns at right-back while Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella also get recalls in the Chelsea defence having been rested in midweek.
Enzo Fernandez is dropped to the bench with Romeo Lavia preferred alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield. Cole Palmer is fit to start after recovering from a knock while Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke are recalled to start on the wings. Nicolas Jackson leads the line up front for Chelsea with Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku on the bench.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also made some changes from the side that lost 1-0 away to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night. David Raya starts once again in goal while the back four remains unchanged with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber all keeping their places.
Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Declan Rice is fit to return to the starting eleven after missing the trip to Italy in midweek. Martin Odegaard also returns to the side after making a late cameo appearance off the bench against Inter having recovered from an ankle injury.
Thomas Partey also starts once again for the Gunners with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings. Kai Havertz is fit to start against his former side
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson
Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga, James, Enzo, Mudryk, João Felix, Nkunku.
Arsenal
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.
Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 26 seconds ago
[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Palmer, Rice & Odegaard start
We have a huge London Derby to look forward to as Chelsea take on...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 3 hours ago
[Teams] Manchester United vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will be looking to head into the international break off the back...
-
Liverpool/ 4 hours ago
Arne Slot provides injury update on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday night to extend their lead over Manchester...
-
Liverpool/ 7 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate excels as Liverpool beat Aston Villa
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five...
-
Chelsea/ 7 hours ago
Palmer and Sancho return as Maresca makes 10 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal
Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on matchday 11 of the Premier League on...