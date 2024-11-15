Man Utd boss eyeing January deal for Alvaro Carreras



According to Correio da Manha, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to bring Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras to Old Trafford in January.

The Red Devils recently confirmed the appointment of Amorim as their new head coach and the Portuguese is likely to make changes to the squad to suit his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

As per Correio da Manha, Amorim wants to divert Carreras to United at the turn of the year. Liverpool are also keen admirers of the left-back, but Man United have an advantage in the transfer race.

The 21-year-old has a £42 million release clause in his contract, but United can sign him for a buy-back clause of just £17m. Carreras could return to Old Trafford just months after his permanent exit.

January deal

United have started the season with makeshift left-backs with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines. Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez have all occupied the position.

Shaw and Malacia are expected to return from their respective injuries after the international break, but Amorim may still look to sign Carreras, who has prior experience of playing as a wing-back.

The 21-year-old has largely played as a left-back for Benfica, but he operated from the left wing-back role on loan at Preston.

Carreras would be a fantastic acquisition for the price mentioned. The Spaniard has won over 2 tackles per game this campaign with 5 recoveries. He has also won more than 60% of his duels contested.

The United graduate has also impressed with his distribution in the opposition half. He is an attacking full-back and would fit perfectly in the left wing-back position under Amorim going forward.

If Amorim decides to re-sign Carreras in the next transfer window, there is a genuine possibility that one of Shaw or Malacia could be offloaded permanently by the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Shaw could be the likelier candidate to depart as he will turn 30 next year and has had persistent injury concerns.