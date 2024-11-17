Tottenham plotting move to sign Jack Grealish



According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Manchester City forward Jack Grealish as they weigh up a possible transfer next summer.

The London giants have had a mixed start to the Premier League campaign and they have picked up only 16 points from their opening 11 games. Spurs have been hugely inconsistent with their performances and their tendency to lose possession in attack has contributed to conceding multiple goals.

It is now reported by Football Insider that Spurs are keeping a close eye on Grealish, who could be allowed to leave Man City for regular playing time next summer. The 29-year-old’s ability to drag the play forward as well as slow the tempo and win free-kicks is viewed as a valuable asset for Spurs.

Good addition

Tottenham have made good progress under manager Ange Postecoglou, but they have lacked consistency with their attacking performances. There have been many occasions where they have struggled to finish scoring chances. Grealish would be a good addition to the squad with his match-winning ability.

His influence has been less during his time with the Premier League champions, but he was the leader of the attack at his former club Aston Villa. Aside from chance creation, Grealish has impressed with his dribbling skills and movement in the final 3rd. He could revive his form with regular game time.

The 29-year-old is predominantly a left winger, but can also operate from the no.10 role. Grealish, who has been described as ‘world-class‘ by Goal.com, was signed by Man City for a club-record £100 million fee in 2021. City will obviously have to cut their losses on him to sanction his sale at the end of the season.

Grealish’s current contract with City expires in the summer of 2027. Spurs could be tempted to land his signature if he is available for around £30-35 million. His quality and experience in the Premier League would add another dimension to Spurs’ attack next term.