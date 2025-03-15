Man Utd lead race ahead of Man City to sign Jan Oblak

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race ahead of Manchester City to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, as per a recent Spanish report.

After joining Los Rojiblancos from SL Benfica back in 2014, the 32-year-old has enjoyed a successful time at the Spanish capital over the last decade, winning a La Liga and Europa League trophy.

Moreover, he has won a Supercopa de España and UEFA Super Cup. The Slovenian even guided his team to reach the final of the Champions League back in 2015/16.

Now, a Spanish outlet (via Fichajes) state that Oblak is considering leaving Metropolitano Stadium at the end of this season following the Champions League elimination and the Premier League is seemingly the most possible destination for him.

Man Utd are looking for an elite-level goalkeeper and have earmarked the Atletico Madrid star as the main target. Diego Simeone’s side won’t stop him from leaving this summer, although he has a contract until 2028, and want around £25m.

Oblak to Man Utd

United are said to be in financial difficulties but the report claim they have the necessary financial muscle to seal the deal by matching Atletico Madrid’s price tag.

Man City are also interested in him as a potential replacement for Ederson but Ruben Amorim’s side are in a better position than the Citizens to get the deal done.

Andre Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Man Utd since joining from Inter Milan ahead of last season. But, he endured an error-ridden debut campaign last term before displaying inconsistent performances this season.

On the other hand, Altay Bayindir has been the backup option for the Cameroonian but he hasn’t been able to push for the first-team spot and has been out injured in recent weeks.

Therefore, signing a new goalkeeper might be the right decision for Man Utd and Oblak is considered one of the best in the world. Therefore, he would definitely bolster Ruben Amorim’s side’s last line of defence.

However, he is set to turn 34 next year and Man Utd would be better off going for a younger option. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.