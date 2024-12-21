Man Utd keen to sign Branthwaite ahead of Liverpool



According to Givemesport, Manchester United are keen on persuading Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to join them amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Red Devils were heavily tipped to sign the England international last summer, but they were reluctant to meet the £80 million price tag set by the Toffees. United were willing to pay up to £50 million including add-ons for the central defender, but the Merseyside outfit declined their transfer proposal.

Man United went on to sign Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to bolster their backline, but they remain interested in Branthwaite. Liverpool and Manchester City have now entered the pursuit of the 22-year-old, but manager Ruben Amorim is eager to bring the talented star to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Possible deal

United were hot on the trail of the Toffees star in the last transfer window. He was the priority central defensive target for former manager Erik ten Hag, but a deal did not materialise due to the huge valuation. The Red Devils ended up landing Yoro and de Ligt for an up front fee of around £93 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite this, he continues to be linked with a transfer to Old Trafford and United could make an improved transfer offer next summer with the possibility of multiple centre-back exits. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are about to enter the last 6 months of their respective contracts and they could be released on free transfers.

Harry Maguire’s deal expires in June next year, but there is an option to keep him for another 12 months. There is a possibility that United could cash in on him as well. This could free up plenty of funds in wages and United could place their emphasis on signing Branthwaite at the 2nd time of asking next summer.

Branthwaite described as a ‘very complete‘ defender by Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, would be a strong competitor to Lisandro Martinez on the left side of the back three. Martinez has had a poor 3rd season at United and he has been guilty of making high-profile defensive mistakes over the last few games.

The Evertonian would be a good recruit to compete for places with the World Cup winner. He has a strong aerial presence and likes to clear his lines. He does not shy away from making crunch tackles and has also impressed with his positioning. United may not pay the asking price, but could make an offer close to that figure.

Liverpool and Man City are also admirers of the highly-rated defender, but United could have an upper hand over their arch-rivals, having previously agreed personal terms with the player last summer. Branthwaite was set to receive between £150,000 and £160,000 per week, had he joined the club earlier this year.