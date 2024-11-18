Chelsea ‘leading the race’ to sign Jonathan Tah on a free transfer next summer

Chelsea have made a brilliant start to the Premier League season under Enzo Maresca as they find themselves third in the standings after 11 matches. Offensively, there has been little to worry about for the Blues but they can do a far better job defensively given the concession of over a goal per game in the English top flight.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are brilliant central defenders but lack the experience to make Chelsea title challengers. Having said that, the Blues are keen on adding some experience to their backline and have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah as a possible acquisition. As per Caught Offside, the Londoners are now ‘leading the race’ to sign him next summer.

The likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all been interested in signing Tah as a free agent but its understood that Chelsea have put themselves in the driving seat to complete the transfer, the report adds. Tah can agree a pre-contract in January, so the Blues could look to close out the issue sooner rather than later.

Tah will improve Chelsea exponentially

Jonathan Tah’s signing would improve Chelsea’s backline exponentially. He has been one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders in recent years and with the experience of playing high octane football for a team like Bayer Leverkusen under his belt, there will also be little doubt over his adaptability in the Premier League.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are not very strong aerially, while Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo have failed to earn minutes in the Premier League, which hints at Maresca having lesser trust in the duo. Admittedly, Tah is also a better defender than any of Chelsea’s current options and so, he would likely walk into the starting eleven.

Chelsea’s qualification to the Champions League could be the only thing that is stopping Tah from agreeing a pre-contract with them, although they have what it takes to finish in the top four this season. His transfer will gain a lot more traction heading into the new year, from when he can legally commit to his next move.