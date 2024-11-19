Manchester United prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee in swap deal for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres’ signing since Ruben Amorim was appointed as their head coach but in recent days, Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Nigerian international’s transfer saga over the summer culminated with him joining Galatasaray on loan, where he has scored eight goals in nine appearances this season. It appears as if he will spend the entirety of the campaign in Turkey, though talk regarding his future could once again gather pace next summer.

According to Italian journalist Gerardo Fasano, Man Utd are showing a keen interest and will be prepared to use Joshua Zirkzee in a swap deal to sign £63m-rated Osimhen from Napoli.

The Dutchman has struggled with form since joining Man United from Bologna ahead of this season and with just one goal to his name so far, there have already been question marks regarding his future in the Premier League.

Osimhen unlikely to join United

Joshua Zirkzee could be open to returning to Italy next summer if he fails to adapt to life in England, but it is unlikely that Victor Osimhen will be enticed by the prospect of joining Manchester United.

Firstly, he will not be guaranteed a regular berth in the starting eleven and will need to compete with Rasmus Hojlund for regular minutes. Secondly, it seems as if Champions League football is a make or break for him in choosing his next move, which is also one of the reasons why he was not receptive to interest from Chelsea last summer.

In fairness, it would be a surprise if Manchester United feature in Europe’s elite club competition next year having already dropped a considerable number of points this season.

In addition to that, it is also debatable whether United need a new striker, especially one who will ask for a high wage like Osimhen, or should they channel those funds towards acquiring newer wingers and a left back.

Amorim will have a lot of questions to answer in his new role and there might clearly be areas requiring more priority in the squad than the striker’s position.