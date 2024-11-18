Arsenal keen on signing Real Madrid outcast Arda Guler

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid outcast Arda Guler, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce last year, the 19-year-old initially struggled with injury problems. After returning to full fitness, he showcased glimpses of his qualities in La Liga in the second half of last term.

However, following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last summer, the youngster has found it difficult to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven thus far this term.

Now, Fichajes states that following the success of signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, Arsenal are looking to replicate the same with Guler in the upcoming January window.

Although they have failed to hand the midfielder regular first-team football thus far this season, Los Blancos don’t want to let him leave the club just yet. But, if the Gunners make a move and Guler pushes to leave to play regularly then a deal could happen next year.

Guler to Arsenal

The Turkish international is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with Real Madrid. So, Ancelotti’s side are in a strong position to demand a large sum if they are forced to cash-in on him in January.

Despite failing to find regular game-time at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Guler has been a key player for his country. He is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position and is also efficient in the box-to-box role.

Following Fabio Vieira’s departure to Porto last summer, Arsenal have Odegaard as the only option to deploy in the CAM role. So, amid the Norwegian’s recent injury absence, Leandro Trossard was used in this role to fill his void but the Belgian is more comfortable out wide.

Guler is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in future. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also has the ability to score goals from distance.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Spanish giants next year to strengthen the midfield department.