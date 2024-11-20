Liverpool ‘willing to make an offer’ to sign Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly ‘willing to make an offer’ to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per a recent Spanish report.

It was an open secret that the Reds attempted to strengthen the engine room by signing a new midfielder in the last transfer window. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was their primary target however, the player eventually decided to remain at his boyhood club so a deal didn’t materialise.

But, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club are still interested in hiring a new midfielder. Now, as per a recent Spanish report (via Fichajes) Liverpool believe Tchouameni is a ‘top-level’ player and are ‘willing to make an offer’ to sign him in the next transfer window.

Real Madrid will visit Anfield next week to play a crucial Champions League encounter and the Reds are planning to open talks with Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez at that time to hire the Frenchman.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

Tchouameni still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract and is valued at around £84m. So, Real Madrid are in a strong position to demand a large sum for him next year.

Liverpool registered their interest in signing the 24-year-old a few years ago after being impressed by his performances for AS Monaco. But, Real Madrid swooped in and defeated the Merseyside club in that race.

Tchouameni has been under fire this season as he hasn’t been able to showcase his best in recent times. So, speculation surrounding his future has started growing ahead of the January window.

The report says the Frenchman doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid but he could change his stance if he receives a convincing proposal with a better financial condition. Therefore, Liverpool might be able to persuade him to join Anfield should they make an effort.

Tchouameni is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. Moreover, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his service to reinforce the midfield department.