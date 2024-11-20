Arsenal urged to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has urged Arsenal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres to finally win the Premier League title.

After narrowly missing out on winning the league title last term, it was widely reported that the Gunners were willing to sign a new striker to strengthen the centre-forward position last summer.

They were linked with a host of options with Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko being among them. However, the North London club eventually decided not to hire a new number nine before the deadline and instead opted to let Eddie Nketiah leave the club to join Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz has been the first-choice striker for Arsenal at the moment and Gabriel Jesus has been his backup. However, the Brazilian hasn’t been at his best in recent times, while Havertz found it difficult to score goals in the last few games before the November international break, although he enjoyed a promising start to this term.

Now, while picking the ideal signing for every top six club in the Premier League in ESPN FC Show, Ogden has said that purchasing a striker should be an ‘absolute priority’ for Arsenal and Gyokeres would be the right acquisition.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

The journalist further claims that it is a huge bargain for Havertz to score goals consistently so he needs proper support. Ogden said:

“I just think Arsenal’s need for a center-forward is so obvious. I mean, you know Kai Havertz has done a decent job scoring the goals, but they can’t just keep relying on him. It’s too big a burden for him to carry. “For me, (a No. 9) is Arsenal’s absolute priority because they’ve got goalscorers in the team but they haven’t got an out-and-out goal scorer – I think that’s why they are nine points off the top.”

Gyokeres has a £84m release clause in his current contract but the player reportedly has an agreement with Sporting to leave for a fee of at least £50m.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form in recent times and as a result, he has already attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe.

He is a top-class player and could be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him next year.