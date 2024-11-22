Man Utd Match Centre
Ugarte to start as Amorim makes two changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Ipswich
Ruben Amorim will be looking to begin his tenure in charge at Man Utd with a win when they face Ipswich Town on matchday 12 of the Premier League on Sunday, November 24th, at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys, however, will have their tails up having beaten Tottenham ahead of the international break.
Man United will still be heavy favourites heading into the game and should ideally pick up all three points to bolster their top four chances.
Here is a look at their potential line-up for the game:
Goalkeeper – A change in the dugout is unlikely to cause a change in goalkeeping ranks. Therefore, Andre Onana will be expected to start between the sticks on Sunday.
Defenders – Amorim could employ a three-man backline right from the word go at United. Matthijs de Ligt might start in the central role with Lisandro Martinez expected to feature on his left and Harry Maguire coming in on his right.
Ugarte to start in midfield
Midfielders – The four-man midfield for Man United would essentially include two wing-backs. Noussair Mazraoui will be the favourite to start on the right side while Diogo Dalot could continue on the left with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still not fully fit. The two vacant positions in the middle are likely to belong to Bruno Fernandes and £51 million purchase Manuel Ugarte.
Ugarte will mostly be the box-to-box midfielder who will keep running up and down the pitch depending on where the greater pressure is. That is a role he played previously at Sporting Lisbon under Ruben Amorim. Meanwhile, Fernandes’ game could revolve around producing the goods in the final third.
Forwards – Marcus Rashford could be benched in Amorim’s first match in-charge as his form has been poor this season. Thus, Alejandro Garnacho is likely to benefit by featuring on the left wing whereas the right flank may be occupied by Amad Diallo.
The solitary striker beyond any reasonable doubts will be Rasmus Hojlund with Joshua Zirkzee on the bench for Man Utd.
Here is a look at how United could look on paper:
