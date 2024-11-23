Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd eyeing winter move for Atalanta star Ederson
According to reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are considering an approach for Atalanta midfielder Ederson during the winter transfer window.
The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, but they remain in contention for the Champions League places. A new midfielder could be prioritised next year with the possibility of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen leaving the club.
Plettenberg now reports that Man United are ‘discussing’ and ‘considering’ a move for Ederson. The Brazilian is highly valued internally. The Red Devils are planning a reinforcement in midfield and could splash the cash in the next transfer window.
Top player
United are expected to make changes in the near future. The club have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager and the Portuguese could demand signings that could suit his 3-4-3 formation going forward.
Manuel Ugarte previously played under him at Sporting Lisbon for 2 seasons and he could be one of the regular starters. Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount could also compete for places in central midfield.
Casemiro and Eriksen will probably make way next year, considering they are prone to losing possession. Ederson would be a superb addition to the squad and United have already been monitoring him for a while.
The club were keen on bringing him to Old Trafford last summer, but a proposal worth £46 million was rejected. Atalanta believe he is a ‘size XL player’ and he is already triple of the £19 million spent on him (£57m).
Ederson has similar traits as Ugarte. The 25-year-old possesses an exceptional work rate and has the knack of winning regular duels. He is good with the ball at his feet too.
The Brazilian was brilliant against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this campaign where he won 8 duels and a penalty which was squandered by striker Mateo Retegui.
It remains to be seen whether United can afford to land his signature in January. The club need to balance their books for the summer and may need a big sale to secure a deal.
