Sarr delivers top-class display for Spurs vs Man City



Tottenham Hotspur registered a stunning 4-0 Premier League win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The London heavyweights have been hugely inconsistent with their performances this campaign and they went into yesterday’s game as underdogs despite Man City’s 4-match losing streak.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side produced a splendid counter-attacking display. James Maddison silenced the crowd early with a quick-fire brace. Spurs went into the break with a handy lead.

Pedro Porro extended Spurs’ advantage in the 52nd minute. Brennan Johnson added more gloss to the performance with the 4th goal in stoppage time. He had an easy tap-in into an open net.

Apart from the goalscorers, the defensive midfielders were brilliant in the game. Pape Matar Sarr got the nod to start and the Senegalese showed why he is one of the most exciting young stars.

As per Fotmob, the 22-year-old completed 87% of his passes against City. He won 7 out of 11 duels contested with a 100% tackle success rate (3/3). Sarr also made 3 clearances and 5 recoveries.

The midfielder was brilliant with his control and he was dispossessed on just 1 occasion.

Potential unlocked

Sarr started the season as a regular from the bench for Postecoglou, but he has won over the manager with his performances. The youngster now has the chance to become an undisputed starter.

Radu Dragusin earned plenty of plaudits yesterday after standing out against Erling Braut Haaland, but Sarr was equally good in the centre of the park, dominating the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

The £37 million star also tracked the runs of Kevin De Bruyne after his introduction. Postecoglou seems to have unlocked the potential of Sarr and the midfielder has started to find consistency which was missing in the past.

Spurs’ stunning win over City has taken them to 6th in the league standings. Despite losing every other game, the club find themselves only 3 points behind London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, who are 3rd and 4th.

Tottenham could become contenders for Champions League football if they can start winning back-to-back league games. They have not managed this since beating Brentford and Manchester United in September.