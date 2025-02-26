Davies, Porro and Maddison return to the line-up | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight on matchday 27 of the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s men will be keen on usurping Pep Guardiola for the third time this season after earning a 2-1 and 4-0 wins over the Citizens in the Carabao Cup and Premier League, respectively, at the backend of last year.

Spurs won emphatically at Ipswich Town in their previous game with the manager also ensuring some players were handed deserved rests. That being said, he will be expected to employ his best starting eleven in this match and here is a look at how the Lilywhites could line-up against the defending champions 0f the league.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to be picked over Antonin Kinsky.

Defenders – Ben Davies’ experience could be picked ahead of Archie Gray’s youthful nature in the heart of defence with the Welshman likely to partner new signing Kevin Danso. Pedro Porro could also enter the team as the right back having been rested against Ipswich, whereas Destiny Udogie may keep his place on the left side of defence.

Maddison in midfield

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur will be the favourite to keep his place as the holding midfielder ahead of Pape Mata Sarr and Yves Bissouma after a decent game versus Ipswich. Likewise, Dejan Kulusevski may also retain his spot in the team as the right midfielder have found the back of the net against the Tractor Boys last time.

James Maddison, who bagged a brace at the Etihad Stadium in City’s 4-0 rout in November, could replace Lucas Bergvall as the team’s left midfielder.

Forwards – Brennan Johnson is likely to be a guaranteed inclusion as the right winger after his brace at the weekend, while Son Heung-min might also be deployed on the left flank after providing two assists in the game. Mathys Tel may continue to lead the line as well with Dominic Solanke not fully fit so far.

Here is how the hosts may look on paper.