[Teams] Southampton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Liverpool can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

Reds boss Arne Slot has made three changes to his side with Caoimhin Kelleher among those keeping thier places as the Irishman starts in goal once again with Alisson Becker still out injured.

There is a change at right-back for Liverpool as Conor Bradley comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold – who’s still nursing a knock that ruled him out of action during the international break. Andrew Robertson retains his place at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsmikas – who’s ruled out with a knock.

Ibrahima Konate lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence for Liverpool while Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield once again. Alexis MacAllister is only named on the bench so Dominik Szoboszlai is recalled to start with Curtis Jones keeping his place in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Salah will be the main threat in the Liverpool attack as the Egyptian international starts on the right flank. Cody Gakpo is recalled to replace Luis Diaz on the left wing with Darwin Nunez leading the line up front.

As for Southampton, Adam Lallana starts against his former side while Adam Armstrong starts in attack. Kyle Walker-Peters keeps his place in defence along with Taylor Harwood-Bellis who should be high on confidence after making his England debut last week.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser; Downes, Lallana, Fernandes; Dibling, Onuachu, Armstrong.

Subs: Lumley, Sugawara, Bree, Manning, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Archer

Liverpool

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Elliott, Davies, Quansah, Morton.