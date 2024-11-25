Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in three-way battle for Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool could be some of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market in 2025 as they plan squad revamps and the trio could be set to battle it out over a talented right winger.

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes (h/t 90min), Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool are all eyeing a swoop for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz with the source adding that offers are ‘already on the table’. Diaz has lost his prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu after Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and could push for a move elsewhere to play regular minutes.

Transfermarkt values the Moroccan international at £33 million, a fee that is unlikely to deter any of the forward’s English suitors. He already has the experience and knowhow of the Premier League having been on Manchester City’s books, so clubs would not have any concern about his ability to adapt to life in England.

Liverpool might beat Arsenal and Spurs to Brahim

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be beaten by Liverpool in the race to sign Brahim Diaz.

If he were to join the Gunners, Brahim’s prominence in the squad is likely to remain as a secondary player as Mikel Arteta will continue with Bukayo Saka as his preferred right winger. Similarly at Hotspur Way, the 25-year-old will need to compete with Brennan Johnson for a regular berth in the team while there will also be concerns about winning trophies and playing in the Champions League, both of which objectives have eluded Spurs for several years.

At Liverpool, however, Diaz might be a good fit to replace Mohamed Salah as he has an eye for goal, is a fantastic dribbler and has a track record of playing in the bigger Champions League games alongside a winning CV.

The Reds’ need for a right winger is perhaps graver than that of Arsenal’s or Tottenham’s, especially if they fail to agree a new deal with Salah, so they could potentially offer Brahim the best possible contract too.

That said, it will be interesting to see if there’s any interest in the player from clubs from overseas and if he also is keen on returning to England or considers that chapter closed.

Real Madrid will not let him leave midway through the season given the wholesale number of injuries they have suffered and any transfer for Brahim Diaz will have to wait until next summer.