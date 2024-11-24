Chelsea plotting an audacious £125m bid for Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde

Chelsea are third in the Premier League this season and are putting out a better showing of themselves in comparison to the previous two campaigns. Depending on results and the form of defending champions Manchester City, it is not ruled out that they overtake Pep Guardiola’s side and move to second place in a few weeks.

In spite of being in a solid position, they are understood to be unsatisfied with their defensive department with Todd Boehly particularly keen on upgrading from the current players, according to TEAMtalk. The American is preparing a joint bid worth £125 million for Barcelona stars Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde as early as in the winter.

The report adds that a bid of such massive proportions from Chelsea could put Barca’s ‘finances to the test’ considering their precarious monetary situation and the possibility of cashing in on such a hefty sum.

January move unlikely

Hansi Flick counts hugely on Jules Kounde while Ronald Araujo is also making a gradual return from his lengthy injury layoff. The Uruguayan will also be expected to be a major part of the setup under the new Barcelona boss, so a January move is unlikely to occur for either player given Barca’s strong position in La Liga and challenging for the Champions League.

If they are able to capture a league and cup double, the prize money earned for their achievements in the tournaments would be helpful in alleviating Barca’s financial duress although failure in doing so might see them cash in on some players in the summer, in which case Chelsea could reassess the situation and possibly sign both their targets.

Kounde was previously linked with the Blues and would be a welcome addition for his ball-playing abilities whereas Araujo would be a superb presence in the heart of the backline. The two players are also capable of playing as right backs, so their versatility would also be handy for the Blues with Reece James’ fitness struggles in mind.