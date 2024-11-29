Arsenal had scouts in attendance to watch Mateo Retegui



According to Calciomercato journalist Maurizio Russo, Arsenal had scouts in attendance to watch Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Gunners were linked with several strikers during the summer transfer window, but they decided against bolstering the department. However, they are likely to do so next year, considering their shortcomings up front.

Kai Havertz has fared well with 8 goals from 18 games this season, but the London giants need someone with better consistency if they want to seriously challenge for the Premier League title over forthcoming campaigns.

Russo now reports that the Gunners were keeping tabs on Retegui during Atalanta’s thumping 6-1 win at Young Boys. They were not alone in the scouting mission. Paris Saint-Germain are also firm admirers of the Italian star.

Possible target

Retegui moved to the Italian top-flight with Genoa in the summer of 2023. The 25-year-old was decent in his debut campaign with 9 goals and 4 assists in all competitions, but he has stepped up his game with Atalanta.

The talented marksman signed for the Bergamo outfit from Genoa last summer and he has been in exemplary form for them with 14 goals and 3 assists from just 19 appearances across all competitions to date.

Retegui has found his full potential with the Champions League outfit and he could make the next big step. Atalanta are known as a selling club over the years and they could consider selling him for the right price next summer.

Arsenal had talent-spotters in attendance to watch his performance in midweek, but the big question mark is whether manager Mikel Arteta will give the green light for a transfer. Retegui is not known for his ball distribution skills.

The Italian star has impressed with his movement in the final third, but does not possess good ball control. If the Gunners are reliant on goalscoring alone, Retegui could be considered as a realistic target for the summer.

However, Arteta may want much more from his centre-forward. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres would be better suited for the Gunners with their all-round attributes.