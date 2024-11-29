Liverpool eye move to sign Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old attracted a lot of attention last summer after enjoying a stellar campaign at BayArena last term but the German side eventually managed to keep hold of him. In 46 appearances in all competitions, he scored 14 goals and registered 10 assists.

Moreover, the Dutchman guided his team to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal trophy. Leverkusen also reached the final of the Europa League before losing to Atalanta in the final.

Now, Frimpong hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form this season thus far, still, he remains on the radar of a few big clubs around Europe.

Writing on X, Konur states that Liverpool are interested in the Netherlands international and they could make a concrete approach to secure his service next year.

Frimpong to Liverpool

However, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in this race so it won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club to get any potential deal done for him.

The journalist wrote:

“Bayer Leverkusen’s Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong is on the radar of the giants! Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona want to sign Frimpong.”

Frimpong has a contract until 2028 with Leverkusen and has a £33m release clause in his current deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley are the two options Arne Slot currently has at his disposal for the right-back position. Alexander-Arnold has been the first-choice option over the years but his future at Anfield is currently hanging in balance as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have widely been mentioned as a potential destination for him if he were to leave the club next summer. Bradley has recently showcased that he has the necessary qualities to become the first-choice option but should Alexander-Arnold leave the club then a new defender will be needed to replace him.

Frimpong is a talented player but doesn’t play as a right-back in a back four, rather he is more comfortable in the wing-back position. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club opt to make a concrete approach to sign him to strengthen the defence.