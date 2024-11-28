Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Man Utd vs Bodo Glimt: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim takes charge of his second game as Manchester United manager when they take on Bodo Glimt in the Europa League at Old Trafford tonight.
The Portuguese coach got his tenure underway with a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Ipswich Town on Sunday so he’ll be looking to get his first win under his belt this evening.
Amorin has from the side that started at Portman Road last weekend with Andre Onana among those to keep their place as the Cameroonian international starting once again between the sticks.
Noussair Mazraoui keeps his place in defence along with Matthijs de Ligt while Lisandro Martinez is passed fit to return after recoverting from injury. Jonny Evans is the man to make way.
Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd tonight while Antony gets a rare chance to impress with the Brazilian starting on the right wing. Tyrell Malacia is back in the Man Utd line-up for the first time in 550 days after a long road to recovery from injury. Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo drop out.
Manuel Ugarte is recalled to start in midfield along with Fernandes so Casemiro and Christian Eriksen make way. Mason Mount is recalled to start in attack while Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front with Marcus Rashford dropping out. Garnacho gets another run out in attack for United tonight.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Antony, Malacia, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Dalot, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mainoo, Amad, Rashford, Zirkzee.
Bodo Glimt
Haikin, Wembangomo, Gundersen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan, Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet, Zinckernagel, Helmersen, Hauge.
Subs: Faye Lund, Nielsen, Auklend, Hogh, Espejord, Saltnes, Moe, Sjovold, Maatta, Sorli, Sorensen, Mikkelsen.
