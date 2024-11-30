Neto starts as Maresca makes 11 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa

Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on matchday 13 of the Premier League on Sunday, December 1st, as a busy and potentially season-defining month for the Blues gets underway. After a comfortable win in the Conference League midweek, the Blues have a tough task at hand against Unai Emery’s men.

Enzo Maresca is expected to ring in wholesale changes in comparison to a heavily rotated second string side that played on Thursday. Having said that, here is a look at the potential Chelsea eleven for the game.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez will most likely replace Filip Jorgensen in between the sticks. The former Brighton goalie’s status as the go-to option in the Premier League is likely to prevail against the Clarets.

Defenders – The entire backline that played against Heidenheim will return to the bench in all likelihood. Malo Gusto could be the right back for Chelsea with Reece James injured once more, whereas Marc Cucurella might also return to the left side of the backline.

The central defenders are expected to be Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana having been benched in the midweek fixture.

Neto set to feature in offence

Midfielders – The double pivot might see the return of Enzo Maresca’s two South American stars, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. The Ecuadorian’s form has been particularly impressive lately and his contribution on both ends of the pitch could go a long way in deciding the course of the match.

Further forward, Cole Palmer could return as the number 10 for Chelsea. On the left flank, Pedro Neto seems to have usurped Jadon Sancho in the pecking order, so the £54 million signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers might return to the starting eleven. Noni Madueke has made the right wing his own and could return to the role against Aston Villa.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson scored in Chelsea’s win over Leicester City last weekend. He will be the favourite to replace Marc Guiu in the league match after the former Barcelona youngster lead the line in the Conference League.

This is how the Blues might look on paper: