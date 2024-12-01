West Ham lead race to sign Man Utd & Arsenal target Ferguson

West Ham United are reportedly leading the race ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson, as per Caught Offside.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances for the Seagulls a few years ago but injury problems have halted his development. Now, he has found himself on the periphery thus far this season, starting only once in the Premier League.

Caught Offside claim that Brighton’s new boss Fabian Hurzeler has been impressed by the youngster but he doesn’t want to make him the first-choice striker just yet.

The young manager first wants to see him closely in training before giving him regular first-team football. But, Ferguson doesn’t want to remain patient and is keen on playing regularly.

Therefore, Brighton are ready to let him leave and would be prepared to accept around £60m. But, they ideally want to let him leave on loan in winter and then decide whether to sell him permanently next summer.

Ferguson to West Ham

The report say Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on signing him but West Ham have been showing the most concrete interest so they are currently the favourite in getting any potential deal done for him.

Although Ferguson hasn’t been able to flourish his career at Brighton in recent times, there is no doubt about his qualities and if he can stay fit and play regularly then he still has time on his side to become a top-class player in future.

Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Niclas Fullkrug are the three centre-forwards the Hammers currently have but all three have entered their 30s with Antonio and Ings’ contracts set to expire at the end of this season.

Therefore, West Ham need younger players in their attacking department and if they can sign Ferguson then he would be a great acquisition.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club can eventually sign the Brighton star in January by beating Man Utd and Arsenal in this race if he eventually leaves the club.