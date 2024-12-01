Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Matteo Ruggeri

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Atalanta defender Matteo Ruggeri, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through La Dea’s youth system, the 22-year-old made his senior debut for his boyhood club back in 2020 before establishing himself as a key player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting line-up in recent times.

The Italian has had a promising start to this season, helping his side mount a title charge. Atalanta have accumulated 28 points from 13 games, moreover, they are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League at the moment.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Ruggeri’s recent displays, Man Utd and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him to bolster the backline.

The Red Devils want to hire a new left-sided defender due to the consistent injury problems of Luke Shaw. On the other hand, following Andy Robertson’s recent inconsistent displays, the Merseyside club want a new left-back to replace the Scotsman.

Battle

Ruggeri – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has a contract until 2028 with Atalanta so Gasperini’s side are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to sell the defender.

The Italian side always play hardball to sell their key players so it won’t be easy for Liverpool or Man Utd to get the deal done. Moreover, the Spanish outlet claim that Manchester City are ready to provide stiff competition to United and Liverpool over this deal.

Ruggeri usually plays in the LWB position at Gewiss Stadium so he would be the right option for United to strengthen the left side of defence – which is the area they reportedly desperately want to reinforce.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Alphonso Davies, Theo Hernandez and Milos Kerkez being among them, now Ruggeri is emerging as a new serious option.

Ruggeri is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Reds can eventually manage to lure him away from Gewiss Stadium next year.