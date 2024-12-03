Man Utd keen on signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After dismissing Erik ten Hag following a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United earlier this season, the Red Devils have been unbeaten in their next seven games in all competitions.

Man Utd initially handed Ruud van Nistelrooy the interim boss role to lead the team for four games and have now played three games under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese boss has been trying to implement his style of football at Old Trafford but it is apparent that United need to bolster several areas of the pitch to help him take the club back to the top.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that United are planning to sign a new attacker and have expressed their interest in Yildiz. The Old Trafford club have been monitoring his development closely and have been impressed by what they have witnessed.

Yildiz to Man Utd

However, the player has no intention of leaving Allianz Stadium just yet as he is comfortable at his current club. Therefore, Amorim’s side will have to put their best efforts in to persuade him to join the club.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Kenan Yildiz is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist for the attacking midfield position. The club is impressed by his development and continues to monitor the 19 y/o closely.”

The forward still has a contract until 2029 with the Bianconeri and is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, the Italian giants are likely to demand a big fee to let their star man leave if they are forced to cash-in.

The Turkish international usually plays in the flanks at Juventus and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in recent times. In 11 starts in Serie A, he has made five goal contributions this season.

He even scored a brace against Inter Milan earlier this term and helped his side come away with a draw despite trailing 4-2. Additionally, he has been playing a key role for his country in recent years.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service next year.