[Teams] Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Liverpool will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

The Reds head into a packed midweek fixture list holding a commanding nine-point lead over Arsenal and Chelsea with defending champions Manchester City a further two points adrift. Liverpool will be hoping to at least maintain that advantage with a win over Newcastle tonight.

Arne Slot has made some changes from the side that beat City at the weekend but Caoimhin Kelleher continues between the sticks with Alisson Becker not yet ready to return from injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold is given a rest so Jarrell Quansah comes in at right-back while Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence after an impressive showing at the weekend.

Andrew Robertson starts at left-back once again while Ryan Gravenberch will be looking to continue his excellent form this season in the middle of the park. The Dutchman is joined by Alexis MacAllister in midfield tonight with Curtis Jones coming in to replace Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah will be the dangerman for Liverpool on the right wing while Cody Gakpo keeps his place in attack. Darwin Nunez is recalled to lead the line up front so Luis Diaz is the man to make way.

As for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is passed fit to start up front and he’s supported by Antony Gordon once again. Joelinton starts in midfield with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. Dan Burn marshals the defence with Fabien Schar.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff

Liverpool

Kelleher; Quansah, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Nyoni