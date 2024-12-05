Liverpool lead race to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane

Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma back in 2017 to reinforce the frontline under Jurgen Klopp. There were question marks at that time whether the Egyptian would be able to perform at a big club like Liverpool as he previously failed at Chelsea.

However, the move turned out to be excellent and he is now deemed one of the best players in the Premier League. The 32-year-old is ageing like a fine wine and has started the new campaign brilliantly under new manager Arne Slot. In 21 appearances in all competitions, he has netted 15 goals and registered 12 assists thus far this season.

However, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times as his current contract at Liverpool will expire next summer. The player has even said that he is likely to leave the club at the end of this season as the Reds haven’t offered him a new deal yet.

Sane to Liverpool

So, it seems the Merseyside club have been looking at options in the market to sign a new right-winger to replace the Egyptian and Fichajes state that Sane is their top target. The Anfield club believe the German would be the perfect fit to strengthen the frontline.

The 28-year-old’s existing deal at the Allianz Arena will expire next summer and the Bavarian club are willing to keep him at the club by extending his deal. But, he is more likely to leave and Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to secure his service with Slot’s side tempted by the prospect of signing him as a free agent.

The German previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, winning a few league titles. He has also had a successful time at Bayern Munich in recent years. However, Sane hasn’t been at his best this term and he wouldn’t be an upgrade to Salah.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually let Salah leave the club and sign Sane to replace the Egyptian. Sane is valued at £50m by Transfermarkt so it would be an absolute bargain if Liverpool could snap him up on a free transfer.