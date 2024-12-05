Man Utd and Chelsea eyeing deal for Felix Nmecha



According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The Germany international signed for Dortmund from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 and he had an underwhelming debut campaign. However, he has transformed into a key player for the Bundesliga giants this season and Bild claim that the midfielder is being chased by United and Chelsea.

The source add that not many can believe his sensational development at Dortmund. Nuri Sahin’s side purchased him for around £25 million last year, but it is claimed that it will require an immoral sum of money to convince Dortmund to sanction his sale.

Top-class

Nmecha had a below-par debut season with Dortmund, but he has evolved into an important performer this term. He has accumulated 3 goals and 2 assists from 18 appearances and has also been hugely involved in other aspects.

As per Sofascore, Nmecha has completed 88% of his passes in the German top-flight with 2.6 long balls and 3 recoveries per game. He has also won 58% of his ground and aerial duels while losing possession on just 5 occasions per outing.

Nmecha is someone who is good with the ball at his feet and has superb concentration. He would be a good fit for United than Chelsea, who are loaded with central and defensive midfielders. Nmecha may not want to be a regular substitute. Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia would be preferred ahead of him in the pecking order.

At United, he could play in a rotational role in the starting XI. New manager Ruben Amorim has clearly stated that he prefers to rotate his players and Nmecha could compete for places with Manuel Ugarte. The German, who can play anywhere in midfield, could be seen as a replacement for Casemiro, who has shown signs of regression over the last year.

The big stumbling block for any interested club could be the asking price. Dortmund are unlikely to let go of their ‘exceptional’ star on the cheap with another 3 years remaining in his existing deal. They could hold out for a huge fee to consider his exit.

Nmecha could be tempted by the prospect of moving to the Premier League, having previously graduated through the youth ranks at Manchester City. He was in their academy from the age of 7 and left in the summer of 2021 for Wolfsburg.