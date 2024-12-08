Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd tipped to pay £62m to sign Victor Osimhen
According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United are one of the clubs who could pay the release clause to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January.
The Nigerian star was heavily linked with a Premier League move last summer. Chelsea were in constant negotiations with him, but a deal did not materialise after he refused to accept a pay-cut.
Osimhen went on to sign for Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal, but there is a break clause next month. Il Mattino (via Napoli Mazagine) now claim that United could make a move for him.
The striker agreed a reduced £62 million release clause in his contract last summer and it is reported that United and Paris Saint-Germain could be the ones to pay the figure this winter.
Napoli want to re-invest the money received on new signings such as Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu.
Unlikely deal
Osimhen signed for Galatasaray in September and he has impressed up front for them with 9 goals and 5 assists in 12 outings. Despite his exploits, we are doubtful whether United will consider a winter deal.
The Red Devils only recently signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to compete for places with Rasmus Hojlund. The Dutchman was recently on a 17-game goal drought before scoring twice against Everton.
Hojlund has also been among the goals under new manager Ruben Amorim. He has netted thrice since the last international break. Keeping this in mind, United have no need to spend on a marquee striker.
Osimhen has done splendidly well for Galatasaray in Turkey, but United may not be in a position to spend big in January due to concerns over the Profitability and Sustainability spending limits.
The Red Devils may require a big-money sale before purchasing the ‘world-class‘ star. That seems unlikely to happen. Foreign clubs are more likely to prefer temporary deals during the winter transfer window.
Amorim reportedly also has the preference to land Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres next summer and he could wait for a reunion with the Sweden international than spending big on Osimhen next month.
