Arsenal pondering over a free transfer for Lille’s Jonathan David next summer

Arsenal have enjoyed some fantastic success through set pieces this season, not least in their last couple of Premier League matches, although Mikel Arteta’s side has visibly struggled for play from open goals. That has been mainly due to the absence of a natural striker in the box, whose signing is expected to be a big priority for the club heading into next year.

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners are keen on landing Lille striker Jonathan David. Manchester United are also interested in his acquisition with the Canadian international due to become a free agent after the conclusion of the season. He has decided to leave Lille, as per the report, and would relish a challenge in England as the next step in his career.

The Gunners and the Red Devils have already held talks with the player’s representatives given that he can agree to a pre-contract in January itself, while Inter Milan could also battle the Premier League giants for David’s signatures.

Arsenal will hold the upper hand for David

Jonathan David is in terrific form in what is very possibly his last season at Lille. With 17 goals and three assists to his name in all competitions, it is not surprising to see why some of the world’s biggest clubs have vested an interest in him.

Inter Milan, however, can be ruled at as his next destination as the player’s heart seems set on experiencing the Premier League. If he were to join the Serie A giants, David even risks losing regular game-time to Lautaro Martinez, who has been Inter’s preferred striker for a number of seasons and is also their captain now.

Likewise if he were to join Manchester United, David would have to compete for a role with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Ruben Amorim seems undecided on his primary forward option so far and thus, the 24-year-old might probably as well get his way at Old Trafford though the team not playing in the Champions League could be a deal-breaker.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been in the title race in the Premier League for three successive years now and have built a quality team that has become a regular in the Champions League too. David would be guaranteed a crucial role in Mikel Arteta’s plans and join a young team, where he’ll be assured of playing with some of the world’s most ambitious set of players.

While initial talks have already been held by Arsenal or Man United, it will be interesting to see if either club is willing to try and close out a deal before the end of the season itself or both clubs will evaluate each of their shortlisted options in the summer.