Arsenal prepared to pay £54 million to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton

Arsenal have reaped the reward of backing Mikel Arteta with successive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, but the club and the manager are intent on reaching the summit of the English top-flight. In order to do that, it is easy to say that they need to bring in a potent goal-scorer having been inefficient lately in the final third from open play.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are willing to fork out £54 million to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on his development after the 23-year-old has made a strong start to the ongoing league season with four goals and three assists to his name in nine appearances.

Last season as well, Pedro made a good impression for himself with 20 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, so it is not hard to see why Arsenal are prepared to pay a decent amount of money to bring him in. He is valued on Transfermarkt at £40 million, so the Seagulls might be happy to receive the £54 million the Gunners are speculated to be offering for his signing.

Pedro a differential option for Arsenal

Arsenal have been looking at the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres in the last few months but both the Swedish forwards would cost an arm and a leg. Not only is Joao Pedro likely to cost a little over half of the two targets, but he is also a versatile forward who can play as a striker, second striker, left winger and attacking midfielder.

He has been in great form for well over a year, so the Londoners can also be rest assured about not paying an exorbitant sum for a player who has performed only in an inferior league. While this argument does not hold true in Isak’s case, it can be a debate for Gyokeres following his struggles after Ruben Amorim’s departure for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are also prepared to materialise their interest in Pedro, in which case Brighton could up their demands. Nevertheless, the player remains a solid option for Arsenal and another brilliant find by their recruitment team.