Arsenal ‘considering’ January move for West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal have looked like a decent team this season but perhaps need more potion if they are to challenge for the Premier League crown. They are currently third in the standings and are prepared to invest on a new signing in the winter as they look to end the season on a strong note by finishing well in the Champions League, domestic cups and as high as possible in the PL.

To that note, TBR Football (citing Graeme Bailey) has claimed that Arsenal are ‘considering’ a swoop in January for West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus. The former Ajax Amsterdam star has been one of their best wingers over the course of the season but after a lacklustre start to the campaign, the Hammers could cash in on him to raise funds and bolster their squad in January.

Julen Lopetegui’s position as the team’s head coach is also precarious, so West Ham would need to pay him a severance package as well if they decide to fire him. Having said that, Kudus has a release clause exceed £80 million, although TBR’s report adds that his employers ‘would consider a deal’ if an offer is made closer to that ballpark by an interested party.

Arsenal unlikely to splurge big on a winger

Mohammed Kudus is a fantastic winger, who is capable of playing on both offensive flanks. However, Arsenal are well-covered in the positions with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, so they might be reluctant in breaking the bank on a player who would not be guaranteed a primary role in their starting eleven.

And while Bukayo Saka needs a capable back-up behind him, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be prioritising that area midway through the season, particularly for £80 million and could wait until the summer before evaluating all his possible options. A striker’s signing is also likely to be the Gunners’ first priority next year, so all signs point towards Kudus’ price being a deterrent for them.