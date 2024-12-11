Arsenal handed a big boost in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus

With 2025 just a few weeks away, Arsenal are being linked to an increasing number of strikers with a big signing expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium at some point next year. And while January might not be the month for that, one would think that it is an inevitable step for the Gunners in their squad rebuilding project next summer.

Having said that, Dusan Vlahovic’s name has come to the fore once more. According to TBR Football (citing Graeme Bailey), Juventus are prepared to get rid of the Serbian international next summer if he does not renew his contract by lowering his current wage of £200,000 per week. Chelsea and Manchester United have also been counted in the equation for the forward.

Vlahovic’s signing possible at a nominal cost

Arsenal have been described as ‘big admirers’ of Dusan Vlahovic in TBR Football’s report. Indeed, it is no surprise as their interest in him has been longstanding. The Gunners were keen on his transfer when he was on Fiorentina’s books as well, although they were trumped by Juventus in 2022.

The 24-year-old could be available at a very reasonable price of less than £50 million next summer. With his contract in Turin due to expire in June 2026, Juventus will be aware that next year is their best shot at cashing in on Vlahovic, especially if they are unable to reach a contract agreement with him in due course.

Arsenal are expected to consider Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres as well, though it is hard to see them giving up on Vlahovic if he is transfer listed and available for a reasonable sum. The Juventus forward has also been on the European scene longer, so the Gunners would feel a sense of confidence in investing in him over the others.

Chelsea will obviously be in the equation but them landing a striker could hinge on Christopher Nkunku’s future. Moreover, the Blues have the financial muscle to spend on a big name like Alexander Isak or Gyokeres, so Todd Boehly might pursue that route as opposed to eyeing Vlahovic, hence providing Arsenal with a clear path in uniting with the Serb.