Casemiro returns in midfield as Amorim makes 7 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Viktoria Plzen

Manchester United will take on Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen in their matchday six clash of the Europa League on Thursday, December 12th, at 17:45 UK time. The Red Devils, in spite of successive losses in the Premier League, will be heavy favourites to beat their opponents in the midweek game while Ruben Amorim could also use the opportunity to tinker with his team.

Man United are currently 12th in the standings but three points at the Doosan Arena, coupled with the other results going their way might see them enter the top eight for the first time this season.

Having said that, this is how they could line up for the match.

Goalkeeper – In spite of a below average outing against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Andre Onana’s position is unlikely to be in danger, so the Cameroonian could keep his place between the sticks against Viktoria Plzen.

Defenders – Leny Yoro started his first match as a Manchester United player against Forest as the right central defender. He could return to the bench as Amorim would like to use him prudently after a lengthy injury, thus making way for Noussair Mazraoui. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez could also lose out with Harry Maguire expected to enter the fray as the left centre back.

Matthijs de Ligt could keep his place as the central player in a three-man defence.

Malacia, Casemiro and Eriksen to start

Midfielders – The midfield department in a 3-4-3 formation includes two wing backs. Tyrell Malacia could play on the left side having featured in United’s last game in the competition as well, whereas a role on the right could belong to Amad Diallo, who has impressed since Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

In central midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo might be rested with the busy Premier League fixtures ahead in mind. Thus, £70 million man Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be drafted into the starting eleven.

Forwards – Bruno Fernandes started the match against Nottingham as a right winger on paper but played a free-roaming role. The Portuguese international might be deployed in the same manner once more. Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho may be replaced on the left wing by Marcus Rashford, whereas Joshua Zirkzee could lead the attack in the Europa League.

Here is a look at how Manchester United may look on paper.