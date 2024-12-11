[Teams] Arsenal vs Monaco: Confirmed line-ups as 18-year-old starts for Gunners

Arsenal can move a step closer to securing their place in the top 8 of the Champions League table with a win over Monaco at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

We head into the match sitting 12th in the standings with 10 points from our five games so far. However, with a game in hand on most of the teams above us, we could end the day as high as second with victory this evening.

Mikel Arteta is facing an injury crisis in defence with Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko still missing after not featuring during the 1-1 draw at Fulham on Saturday.

Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey both missed training yesterday putting their availability for tonight’s game with Monaco in doubt. However, thankfully, both players are in the squad tonight. Partey keeps his place at right-back but Timber is only fit enough for a place on the bench. Therefore, youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly is handed his full Champions League debut at left-back.

Jacub Kiwior partners William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s defence once again in the continued absence of Gabriel. Mikel Merino is recalled to start in midfield meaning Jorginho drops to the bench.

Declan Rice could drop into the deeper position with captain Martin Odegaard providing the creativity further forward with both players keeping their places from the side that drew at Fulham on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka is the only player to retain his spot from the front three at Craven Cottage as he lines-up on the right-wing once again. Gabriel Martinelli is recalled on the left flank with Leandro Trossard dropping out.

Gabriel Jesus is given a chance to find some form as he comes in for Kai Havertz up front. Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri are among the substitutes for Arsenal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Timber, Tierney, Robinson, Heaven, Monlouis, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling, Havertz.

Monaco

Majecki, Vanderson, Kehrer, Ben Seghir, Golovin, Akliouche, Caio, Camara, Salisu, Embolo, Magassa

Subs: Lienard, Kohn, Teze, Ouattara, Nibombe, Minamino, Matazo, Michal, Ilenikhena, Tincres