Manchester United predicted line-up against Manchester City

Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

This is going to be the 195th Manchester derby and United have a superior record in this fixture with 79 wins compared to the Citizens’ 61. But, Pep Guardiola’s side have had a better record against their neighbours in the league in recent times, winning five out of six games.

However, the hosts have been in dire form at the moment, winning only one out of the last 10 games in all competitions and losing seven. They are currently fourth in the league with 27 points from 15 games.

Things aren’t good for United either as they are currently languishing 13th in the table with 19 points from 15 games.

Team news

Man Utd have struggled with injury problems over the last few months but things are looking promising as Luke Shaw is the only player out injured at the moment.

Predicted line-up

Ruben Amorim has continued to rotate his squad in the first few games of his tenure at Old Trafford. He is likely to do the same in this encounter as well from the midweek victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

But, Andre Onana is likely to keep hold of his place in goal despite displaying poor performances in the last two consecutive games. Harry Maguire could be deployed as the centre centre-back with Leny Yoro on the right side and Lisandro Martínez on the left.

In that case, Noussair Mazraoui may commence in the left-wing-back role and Diogo Dalot might be on the opposite side. So, Matthijs de Ligt and Tyrell Malacia could be among the substitutes after starting last time out.

Manuel Ugarte should be in the defensive midfield position and he is likely to be paired up with Bruno Fernandes in the engine room. Therefore, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Following a poor performance in midweek, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee should be on the bench. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line and just behind him, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo might be the two attacking midfielders. So, Alejandro Garnacho is likely to feature off the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City (3-4-2-1):

Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Bruno, Mazraoui; Mount, Amad; Hojlund