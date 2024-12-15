Liverpool in good position to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Bakayoko

Liverpool are reportedly in a good position to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old joined the Dutch giants’ youth system from Anderlecht back in 2019. After a few years with Jong PSV, the Belgian made his senior debut back in 2022 before establishing himself as a key player at Philips Stadion.

Bakayoko enjoyed a productive campaign in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in 29 starts.

He was previously linked with a move away from PSV and Brentford came closest to securing his service but the player rejected a move to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Now, Bakayoko has continued to shine this season, making nine goal contributions in all competitions. Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the forward to strengthen the attacking department.

The Eredivisie side don’t want to let their star man leave in January but are prepared to cash-in if they receive an offer of around £50m from his potential suitors such as the Merseyside club.

Bakayoko to Liverpool

Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Nottingham Forest, Al Hilal, Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in him but Liverpool are in a good position financially to beat their rivals in this race.

Bakayoko will enter the final year of his current contract at PSV next summer so if the forward doesn’t prolong his deal at Philips Stadion before the end of this season then Liverpool could manage to secure his signature in a cut-price deal.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed right-winger and Liverpool will have to bolster this position if they fail to keep hold of Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire next summer.

After showcasing his qualities in the Dutch top-flight, Bakayoko has secured his place in the Belgian national team and was even a key player for his country in the European Championship last summer.

He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually step up their efforts to sign Bakayoko to reinforce the attacking midfield next year.