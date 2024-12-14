[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon needing a win to keep alive their Premier League title hopes.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw away to Fulham last weekend and trail leaders Liverpool by six points with Arne Slot’s men also holding a game in hand, so Mikel Arteta knows his side cannot afford any slip ups today.

The Spanish coach has made some changes to the starting eleven that beat Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night but goalkeeper David Raya is among those to keep his place.

Arsenal are handed a major boost in defence as Gabriel Magalhaes is passed fit to return as he resumes his partnership with William Saliba in defence. Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place at left-back after a superb showing in midweek so Jacub Kiwior is the man to make way.

Jurrien Timber starts once again at right-back in the continued absence of Ben White while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori remain unavailable for selection.

Declan Rice anchors the Arsenal midfield and is joined by Mikel Merino in the middle of the park. Jorginho and Thomas Partey have to settle for places among the substitutes. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again and Arteta will be looking to his skipper to be the creative edge today.

Bukayo Saka is usually the main beneficiary of Odegaard’s brilliance and the England international will be hoping to build on his double against Monaco in midweek. Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left flank with Leandro Trossard on the bench while Kai Havertz is recalled to start up front for Arsenal meaning Gabriel Jesus makes way.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford keeps goal and Jarrod Branthwaite partners James Tarkowski in defence. Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba; Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Partey, Jorginho, Trossard, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

Everton

Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Mangala, Gana, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Coleman, Lindstrøm, Armstrong, Beto, Broja