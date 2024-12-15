[Teams] Manchester City vs Manchester Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will be looking to drag themselves back into title contention with a win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

City head into the game off the back of a disastrous run of form that’s seem them slip to fifth in the table – nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool. So Pep Guardiola will be looking to close the gap to six points with a win in the Manchester derby today.

Ederson keeps his place between the sticks for City while Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol all start in defence. Ilkay Gundogan also gets a start along with Bernardo Silva.

Kevin de Bruyne will be the creative force for Man City while Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku also start. Phil Foden is fit to support Erling Haaland in attack for the hosts.

Man Utd are also in desperate need of a positive result as Ruben Amorim looks to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. Andre Onana keeps his place in goal despite a poor error against Viktoria Plzen in midweek.

Matthijs de Ligt is joined by Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in the United defence with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot the chosen wing-backs. Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes start in midfield for Man Utd with Casemiro on the bench.

Amad Diallo and Mason Mount start in the attacking midfield positions with Rasmus Hojlund leading the line up front which means Joshua Zirkzee has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Marcus Rashford and Garnacho are not included in the Man Utd squad.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Nunes, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Savinho, Simpson-Pusey, Mubama, O’Reilly, McAtee

Man Utd

Onana, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Mount, Amad, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Yoro, Lindelof, Antony, Casemiro, Mainoo, Eriksen, Malacia, Zirkzee.