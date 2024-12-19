Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United keen on signing Fulham’s Antonee Robinson

Ruben Amorim is expected to make a left back’s signing his top priority at Manchester United in 2025. Though Tyrell Malacia has been fit for a few weeks, the Portuguese has opted in favour of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui in the position, whereas the less said about Luke Shaw’s fitness for the last year or two, the better.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, the Red Devils are pondering over a transfer for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson. The 27-year-old has earned a name for himself under Marco Silva this season and after some brilliant performances for the Cottagers, he has been linked with the Premier League’s bigger sides, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

If the interested parties materialise their interest in Robinson, Fulham would understandably find it hard to hold onto him for much longer though he will not be available on the cheap either. The American international’s contract at Craven Cottage runs until June 2028 and he would command a decent amount, possibly more so than his valuation of £23 million on Transfermarkt.

United will hold upper hand

Manchester United are likely to hold the upper hand when it comes to beating Chelsea and Liverpool for Antonee Robinson’s potential purchase from Fulham next year.

Chelsea have Marc Cucurella who has been playing very well this season apart from the odd error or two. The Spaniard has been solid defensively and that seems like a characteristic that Enzo Maresca will value more than the offensive game given that the Blues like to defend deep and compactly.

On the other hand, Liverpool have Andy Robertson and though he is past 30, the Scotsman has a few more years under his belt. It seems unforeseen for Arne Slot to do away with him in the near future, so Robinson’s playing time at Anfield would be restricted. Plus, a left-back is unlikely to be a priority for the Reds.

Man United, meanwhile, will be willing to pay a reasonable fee to bring Robinson in and can guarantee him a starting role. As a wing back, his attacking gameplay would be an asset for the Red Devils and Amorim would also get his hands on a player that has a few years’ experience in the Premier League.

A transfer for Robinson in January is unlikely, however, with Fulham pursuing a top-half finish in the Premier League. If he does continue performing for the second half of the campaign though, he will have plenty of suitors in the summer.