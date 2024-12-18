[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Everton in the Premier League so Mikel Arteta will be hoping to get back to winning ways and book Arsenal’s place in the last four of the EFL Cup.

Arteta has given his big guns a breather with several squad players given a run out. The most notable piece of team news is that Kieran Tierney is given a start for the first time since August 2023 with the Scottish star lining-up at left-back for Arsenal tonight.

No.1 goalkeeper David Raya starts once again with back-up Neto cup tied. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are both given a rest with Jacub Kiwior lining-up alongside Jurrien Timber in the middle of Arsenal’s back four.

Thomas Partey starts at right-back tonight but Declan Rice has been ruled out of the game after picking up a knock against Everton on Saturday. Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield where he’s joined by Mikel Merino.

Ethan Nwaneri is given another chance to improve his reputation as one of Arsenal’s most talented young players as he starts in the attacking midfield role. Martin Odegaard is given a rest but is an option from the bench if needed.

Raheem Sterling is handed a rare start on the wing and he’ll be looking to impress following a disappointing start to life on loan at Arsenal. Bukayo Saka drops to the bench along with Gabriel Martinelli meaning Leandro Trossard starts on the left wing.

Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start up front for the Gunners this evening with Kai Havertz among the substitutes.

As for Crystal Palace, Eddie Nketiah is on the bench against his former club but Marc Guehi marshals the defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Partey, Timber, Kiwior, Tierney; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Sterling, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Setford, Saliba, Gabriel, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Kporha, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Schluup, Clyne, Kamada, Richards, Doucoure, Devenny