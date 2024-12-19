Arsenal looking to hijack Tottenham’s transfer for Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Arsenal are having their fair share of injury struggles this season, not least in midfield with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey serving some time on the treatment table since the campaign got underway. While a midfielder’s signing is not a top priority, the Gunners are unlikely to pass up on a great opportunity if one presents itself in the market.

According to GiveMeSport, they are considering a move for Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the former Aston Villa star, who has not enjoyed the brightest of starts to his career at Stamford Bridge after a £30 million transfer to West London earlier this year.

Dewsbury-Hall is not a key part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and has been left frustrated by the lack of playing time so far in the campaign. The 26-year-old is keen on playing more regular minutes than he has done at Chelsea, so he has not ruled out leaving the club in January and Arsenal are looking to capitalise on a possible chance at landing him.

Arsenal will be bolstered by Dewsbury-Hall

Arsenal have a quality midfield but might lose Thomas Partey on a free transfer next year, whereas Jorginho could also follow suit next year having seen his minutes limited since the start of the season. That would compel the club to bring in a fresh face and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would be a great signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Chelsea midfielder is a versatile player who can play in a holding role or further up in the engine room. His lack of game time with the Blues does not speak much about his qualities as Enzo Maresca has chosen to use a particular set of players for the Premier League, of which Dewsbury-Hall is not a part of.

Though Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the player, they are unlikely to be in the driving seat in a potential race for his signature with Arsenal. Ange Postecoglou already has five or six quality midfielders and might use his transfer budget towards bolstering some other areas of the squad, particularly the defensive department.

Arsenal, however, might pay a decent fee to sign the English star. His acquisition will be a relatively easy prospect as his wage at Chelsea is just £80,000 per week as well. It will be interesting to see what the Blues’ asking fee is for Dewsbury-Hall and if they are willing to let a promising midfielder leave for a fierce rival like Arsenal.