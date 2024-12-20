West Ham in battle with Liverpool to sign De Ketelaere

West Ham United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere, as per Caught Offside.

La Dea have been in excellent form under Gian Piero Gasperini’s guidance in recent times. They won the Europa League title last term and have been mounting a title charge this campaign. Moreover, they are in a promising position in the Champions League to reach the knockout stage.

So, big clubs around Europe have been keeping an eye on some of the Italian side’s key players. Juventus signed Teun Koopmeiners last summer but the player was linked with numerous other clubs.

Ederson has been mentioned as a potential target for a few Premier League clubs and now, De Ketelaere has also started getting linked with a move away from Gewiss Stadium.

Caught Offside claim that West Ham are planning to make a move for the Belgian in the upcoming January window after being impressed by his recent displays.

Battle

The Hammers see De Ketelaere as a potential replacement for Mohammed Kudus – who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium in recent times. Atalanta want around £40m to sell the 23-year-old – who still has two and a half years left in his current contract.

But, the report say that purchasing De Ketelaere won’t be straightforward for West Ham as Liverpool are also interested in him and are already preparing to make an offer to lure him to Anfield.

Additionally, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Arsenal are keen on signing the versatile player as well. So, the Belgian international isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

De Ketelaere is an attacking midfielder by traits but is also comfortable in the right flank and can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Kudus has been one of the key players for the East London club in recent times so if he eventually leaves the club next summer then a new forward will be needed.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain at Anfield as his current contract will expire at the end of this season. So, if he were to leave then signing a new top-class forward will become a necessity for the Reds.

But, De Ketelaere is a different type of player to Salah so the Belgian wouldn’t be an ideal replacement for the Egyptian international.