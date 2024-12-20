Liverpool set sights on signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having joined the Azzurri back in 2022, the 23-year-old has showcased his qualities in Serie A in recent times. In his debut campaign at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, he helped Napoli win the Scudetto.

Although the Italian side struggled last term, the forward displayed fine performances, making 17 goal contributions in 32 Serie A starts. Now, he has had a bright first half of this season thus far, scoring five goals and registering three assists.

Fichajes state that having been impressed by the Georgian’s recent ‘spectacular’ displays in the Italian top-flight, Liverpool have registered their interest in him and are ‘willing to invest’ around £66m to lure him to Anfield.

Napoli don’t want to sell him – who has a contract until 2027 – but could be tempted to accept the proposal if Liverpool submit it. The player could be tempted to join the Reds should they formalise their interest.

Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool

The forward is a left-winger by traits but can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in linking up the play.

The Georgian is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club should they secure his signature.

However, Liverpool already have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo at their disposal, moreover, new summer signing, Federico Chiesa, can also play on the left flank. Therefore, Arne Slot’s side don’t have to splash big to sign a new left-winger.

Instead, considering Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain at the club, hiring a new right-winger to replace him would be the right decision if Liverpool eventually decide to part ways with him at the end of this season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to purchase the Napoli star next year.

Meanwhile, following a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, Slot’s side will travel to North London to face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.