[Teams] Tottenham vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in North London tonight with a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup up for grabs.

Fraser Forster starts in goal for Spurs once again while Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence make-up the back four. Papa Sarr and Yves Bissouma line-up in midfield for the hosts with James Maddison in the attacking midfield role.

Dejan Kulusevski starts for Tottenham on the wing with Hueng-min Son keeping his place on the opposite flank. Dominic Solanke leads the line up front.

As for Man Utd, Altay Bayindir comes in to replace Andre Onana in goal while Leny Yoro gets a start in defence. Victor Lindelof also starts along with Lisandro Martinez as Matthijs de Ligt is ruled out due to illness.

Naussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot keep their places in the full-back positions for United while Manuel Ugarte is partnered by Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United once again tonight while Antony gets a chance to impress in attack. Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for United with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Garnacho and Amad Diallo on the bench.

However, Marcus Rashford remains axed from the squad amid serious doubts over his long-term future at the club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Reguilon, Dorrington, Hardy, Bergvall, Olusesi, Johnson, Lankshear

Man Utd

Bayindir; Yoro, Lindelof, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dalot; Antony, Fernandes; Hojlund

Subs: Onana, Evans, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Garnacho, Zirkzee.