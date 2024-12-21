Man Utd predicted line-up against AFC Bournemouth

Following a 4-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have continued to showcase inconsistent performances this season despite the managerial change. Ruben Amorim has won four out of eight games as the new head coach of Man Utd.

United are currently 13th in the table with 22 points from 16 matches. On the other hand, Bournemouth have had a promising start to this season and are ahead of Amorim’s side at the moment with three more points.

The Cherries have already defeated Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the league this term, while they thrashed United 3-0 in this fixture last season.

Team news

Having picked up a fresh injury against Manchester City last weekend, Mason Mount is set to remain sidelined for ‘several weeks’. Moreover, Victor Lindelof sustained an issue last time out against Spurs so he is not in contention to feature in this encounter.

Therefore, the duo join Luke Shaw on the treatment table. Matthijs de Ligt was unavailable in midweek owing to illness but he should be ready to feature this weekend. Marcus Rashford may remain sidelined after falling out of favour under Amorim.

Predicted line-up

Amorim continues to make changes to his starting eleven in every game and it is expected to be the same in this encounter. Andre Onana is likely to return after remaining as an unused substitute last time out so Altay Bayindir will go back to the bench following a disappointing display in midweek.

Harry Maguire, De Ligt and Lisandro Martínez could be the back three, while Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia might be the two wing-backs for the hosts. Therefore, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Jonny Evans should be among the substitutes.

Manuel Ugarte is expected to keep hold of his place in the number six position, while Kobbie Mainoo may commence alongside the Uruguayan with Bruno Fernandes in the advanced role.

Amad Diallo could be one of the number ten with Rasmus Hojlund in the centre-forward position. In that case, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Bournemouth(3-4-2-1):

Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Amad, Bruno; Hojlund