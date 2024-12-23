Chelsea looking to beat Tottenham Hotspur to David Hancko’s signing

Chelsea are just four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool following a huge squad rebuilding project in the summer. It is fair to say that Enzo Maresca’s side is still a fair bit away from the Reds and from realistically mounting a title challenge but it is expected that the club hands the manager all the necessary means to further strengthen his roster next year.

Maresca is understood to be keen on landing a central defender next summer given that he has largely depended on Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana in the ongoing season. The likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo have been used in the Conference League but might not be trusted in the Champions League, a competition the Blues are likely to play in 2025/26.

Having said that, Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing Feyenoord star David Hancko. Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who has been one of the Eredivisie’s best players in the last couple of seasons. Hancko could be on the move next year with his asking price set at close to £40 million.

Hancko not right for Chelsea

David Hancko is doing an excellent job in the Eredivisie but it is debatable if he is the right option for Chelsea, who will be competing for a Premier League title. Instead, a swoop to Tottenham Hotspur could benefit him more given that their ambitions significantly differ from that of their rivals, whereas the pressure is also a lot lesser at Tottenham.

Chelsea would benefit far more by acquiring a player like Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace defender is a much better player than Hancko and is a proven option in the Premier League. Although his transfer could cost a lot more than Hancko’s, Chelsea have the means to complete it without breaking sweat while Guehi is also three years younger than Hancko.