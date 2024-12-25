Liverpool set sights on signing Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Los Blancos have had a topsy-turvy first half of this season. The injury problems in the defensive department are the main reason behind it but two players have been criticised heavily.

Kylian Mbappe is one of them, although he has already scored 14 goals and registered four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions thus far this season. The other player is Aurelien Tchouameni, although he continues to play a key role in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Tchouameni’s future at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is currently uncertain and Liverpool are keen on purchasing him in January by taking advantage of his current situation.

Arne Slot has already given the green light to finalise the deal and Real Madrid are ready to sell him if they receive a lucrative proposal. The midfielder is valued at around £83m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028 with Los Blancos so Liverpool will have to break the bank to get the deal done.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

Liverpool were keen on strengthening the engine room by purchasing a new midfielder last summer. They identified Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad as the primary target and even formalised their interest in securing his service.

But, the player eventually stayed at Reale Arena and after failing to purchase him, the Reds didn’t go for any alternative option to reinforce the midfield. So, it seems the Merseyside club are looking to finally sign a new midfielder next year.

Tchouameni is a top-class player despite his recent struggles in La Liga. He is a holding midfielder by traits but is also comfortable providing cover in the centre-back position if needed.

Therefore, the France international would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer to bolster the engine room.

Meanwhile, having enjoyed an excellent victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, Liverpool will face off against the newly promoted side Leicester City on Boxing Day.