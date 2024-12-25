Man Utd eyeing Atalanta’s Ederson as Casemiro replacement



According to Italian source Tutto Mercato Web, Manchester United have earmarked Atalanta midfielder Ederson as an ideal replacement for Casemiro next summer.

The Red Devils spent big on midfielder Manuel Ugarte last summer, but the club could invest in the department again. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are no longer at the peak of their careers and both could be offloaded at the end of the campaign.

Tutto Mercato Web claim that United have identified Ederson as the perfect successor for Casemiro and there is ‘total approval’ from their side. However, a deal may not happen until the end of the campaign as Atalanta view him as unsellable this winter.

The Serie A outfit have performed above expectations in the ongoing season and they are top of the standings at the moment. The club are likely to demand around £49 million for his summer sale.

Top-class

Ederson was mentioned as a transfer target for the Red Devils last summer, but they ended up recruiting Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. United have continued to be linked with the Brazilian star and they appear prepared to sign him at the next possible opportunity.

The 25-year-old would be a top-class purchase for the Mancunian giants. He possesses an exceptional work-rate and likes to engage in duels. He has also impressed with his pass completion rate and long-ball distribution. He has completed 87% of his passes and 66% of his long balls in the Italian top-flight this campaign.

With Casemiro no longer in his prime, Ederson would be an upgrade on his compatriot. He is better with his ball retention and would be a superb central midfield partner for Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo. United may have to wait until next summer to sign him due to Atalanta’s reluctance to negotiate this winter.

A number of other elite European clubs could also enter the transfer race for Ederson, but United could have a distinct advantage. They have already done business with Atalanta with the signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo and this could help in their pursuit of Ederson at the end of the season.