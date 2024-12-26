Manchester United predicted line-up against Wolves

Following back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth in all competitions, Manchester United will travel to Molineux Stadium this evening to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Red Devils’ fortune hasn’t changed despite hiring Ruben Amorim as the new head coach after dismissing Erik ten Hag. United are 13th in the Premier League table and Amorim has lost four out of nine games in all competitions. So, United are in a dire situation at the moment.

On the other hand, Wolves are also in a difficult state as they are languishing in the relegation zone with 12 points from 17 games.

Following a poor first half of this season, the Molineux club decided to part ways with Gary O’Neil and Vitor Pereira has been appointed as the new manager. They even won the last game against Leicester City in his debut match.

Team news

Man Utd have a few injury absentees ahead of this encounter as Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are all set to remain sidelined with their respective injury problems for this game.

Moreover, Marcus Rashford has found himself out of favour in recent times after failing to impress Amorim so it remains to be seen whether he gets involved in this game or not.

Matthijs de Ligt was unavailable for selection in the previous two games owing to illness but he should return to action tonight.

Predicted line-up

Amorim hasn’t fielded the same team in back-to-back games and is likely to make a few changes to his starting eleven in this encounter as well from last weekend’s defeat against Bournemouth.

Andre Onana should remain in goal, while De Ligt, Martinez and Mazraoui could be the back three. So, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro could be among the substitutes.

Diogo Dalot is likely to be in the left-wing-back position and Amad Diallo may commence on the opposite side. Therefore, Tyrell Malacia will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Manuel Ugarte should be in the defensive midfield position and Kobbie Mainoo is expected to start alongside him. So, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen would be among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes is set to be one of the attacking midfielders and Garnacho could be alongside him with Rasmus Hojlund likely to be leading the line. In that case, Joshua Zirkzee and Antony will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Bruno, Garnacho, Hojlund