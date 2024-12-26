Chelsea prepared to swap three players to acquire Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are among the best performing offensive sides in the Premier League this season with Nicolas Jackson doing a decent job as the leader of their attacking line. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca remains intent on bolstering his squad following the end of the season and has apparently made a striker’s purchase his top priority for next summer.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is the latest player to have been linked with a move to Chelsea by Argentine outlet El Grafico (h/t 90min), who also report that the Blues are prepared to swap three players to land the South American. Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhaylo Mudryk are among those mooted to possibly go the other way.

Lautaro Martinez’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £83 million and while Chelsea can afford to pay that sum quite comfortably, they might want to sweeten the deal by offering a few players to Inter that don’t form a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans going forward.

Chelsea unlikely to sign Martinez in a swap deal

Chelsea are expected to sign a central defender as well next year so it comes as no surprise that they are planning on offloading Benoit Badiashile, but it remains to be seen if Internazionale see him as an upgrade over their current options.

Likewise, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhaylo Mudryk might not be deemed good enough given that they are nowhere near the Premier League side’s regulation team either, especially the Ukrainian in the midst of his involvement in a supposed doping scandal.

Inter Milan and Lautaro Martinez also recently extended their terms with the World Cup winner’s contract at the Giuseppe Meazza now valid until June 2029, so the Nerazzurri could demand a hefty sum to part company with their prized asset.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are ready to pay for Martinez entirely in cash or if they present a few more options to Inter Milan to keep the possibility of a swap deal alive.